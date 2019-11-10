Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTO. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 547.71 ($7.16).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 534.20 ($6.98) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 548.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

