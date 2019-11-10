PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised PDC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cfra raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 1,517,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 51.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.