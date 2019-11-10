PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $43,104.00 and $929.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00228081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01499051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00123772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

