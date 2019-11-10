Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 1,047,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after buying an additional 157,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,449,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 176,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

