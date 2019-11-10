Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,810. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,803,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 794,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 218,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

