Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$52.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.43.

PKI stock opened at C$46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$31.59 and a 1 year high of C$47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.58.

In related news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at C$12,364,778.50. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at C$170,839. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last quarter.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

