Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,024. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 384,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $4,735,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.