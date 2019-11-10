Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 6,412,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.08.

