Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

PZZA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,575,861 shares of company stock valued at $138,144,712. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 158,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

