Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,610 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,971. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 376.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

