Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 102.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $5,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 53,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.