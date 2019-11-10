Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 87,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,080. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 32.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,868,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

