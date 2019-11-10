Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.
Otonomy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,960. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.48. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
