Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,960. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.48. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

