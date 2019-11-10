Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 72,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,657. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 830,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

