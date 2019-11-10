Oppenheimer Increases Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target to $40.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 940,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 5.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,232 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $841,741.12. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 1,411,764 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,994.00. Insiders have sold a total of 130,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

