Oppenheimer Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,389.20 and a beta of 0.96. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $171.96.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Insulet by 74.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

