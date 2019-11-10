Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 124.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 720.28% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 67,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $104,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.