Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 324,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

