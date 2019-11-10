Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.