Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

