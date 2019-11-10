Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 170.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Insiders have sold 16,153 shares of company stock valued at $125,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $8.75 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

