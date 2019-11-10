Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

