Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,899 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CNS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous dividend of $0.76. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

