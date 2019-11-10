Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $49,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Celanese by 578.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 198,562 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $21,138,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

