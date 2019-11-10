Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $694,162.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.