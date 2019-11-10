Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glaukos by 73.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GKOS. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

