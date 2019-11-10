oOh!Media (ASX:OML) Shares Up 1.8%

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.88 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), 1,010,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.81 ($1.99).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.07 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.66.

oOh!Media Company Profile (ASX:OML)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

