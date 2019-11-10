Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

