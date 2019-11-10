Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

