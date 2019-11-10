Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.