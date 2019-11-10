Ocean Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.04 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $10.04 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,405,994 tokens.

Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

