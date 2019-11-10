Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Obseva stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 1,136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Obseva alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.