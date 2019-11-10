Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68, 897,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 415,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.87.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

