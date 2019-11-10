Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.96. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

