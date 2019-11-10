NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ:DQ) Critical Contrast

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NVE alerts:

This table compares NVE and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.47 million 11.69 $14.51 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.32 $38.13 million $4.44 8.26

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 56.32% 16.61% 16.41% Daqo New Energy -0.85% 5.57% 3.31%

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Daqo New Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NVE beats Daqo New Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.