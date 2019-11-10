Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.63.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. 465,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 194.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 151,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

