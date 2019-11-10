Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Northern Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOG opened at $2.12 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

