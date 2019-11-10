NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $537,846.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $537,846.00 and $4,961.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 606,247,447 coins and its circulating supply is 506,247,447 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

