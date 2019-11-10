Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NBL stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $21.43. 7,933,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

