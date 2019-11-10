NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get NIO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Wolfe Research cut shares of NIO from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $1.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 38,242,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,981,795. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative return on equity of 107.06% and a negative net margin of 152.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($57.82) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.