NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 5.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.43, 81,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,608,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $474.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.