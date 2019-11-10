NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,542. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,176,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,819. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

