Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. 2,368,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $430,289,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

