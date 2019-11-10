NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.11.

NCSM opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist purchased 39,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. Insiders acquired a total of 119,912 shares of company stock valued at $257,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 140,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.