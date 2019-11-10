Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter.

NYSE NNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. 260,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.