Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) fell 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.47, 1,442,643 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 639,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

