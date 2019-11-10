National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells $141,060.00 in Stock

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOV opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.25, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616,881 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,488 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

