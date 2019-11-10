National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 329,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,774. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

