National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.17.

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.59. 55,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,269. The company has a market cap of $147.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$86.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,397.92.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

