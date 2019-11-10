National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$21.43 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$16.27 and a 1-year high of C$21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.39. The company has a market cap of $786.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,981.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $112,316.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

